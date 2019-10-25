Pan-democrat councillors such as Clarisse Yeung have found themselves isolated in Hong Kong councils dominated by pro-establishment politicians. But that could be about to change. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong elections: winning felt good, but novice district councillors find the going tough, outnumbered by pro-establishment camp, ‘ignored’ by officials
- In the final instalment of a four-part series, first-time councillors hope for change if pan-dem candidates sweep next month’s polls
- Winning camp’s main prize is getting 117 seats in committee to elect city’s chief executive
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Pan-democrat councillors such as Clarisse Yeung have found themselves isolated in Hong Kong councils dominated by pro-establishment politicians. But that could be about to change. Photo: Xiaomei Chen