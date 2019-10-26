Channels

Police have arrested at least 36 children aged 16 or below since Hong Kong’s protest movement. Photo: AFP
Politics

Safeguards in place to protect the rights of Hong Kong children arrested for breaking the law during anti-government protests

  • Children as young as 12 arrested for unlawful assembly or wearing masks in public
  • Special protocols for dealing with minors; police can apply to send them to children’s homes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:54am, 26 Oct, 2019

