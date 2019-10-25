Joshua Wong and Judy Chan speaks on the upcoming district council elections on Friday at Commercial Radio Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong election officials avoided pro-democracy icon Joshua Wong’s candidacy ruling for district council elections, government source says
- Activist’s candidacy still in limbo after source reveals that not one election officer on Hong Kong Island agreed to take the vacant vetting job
- The source said: ‘It’s widely believed to be related to whether to disqualify Wong’
