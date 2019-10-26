Police officers arrest anti-government protesters in one of the many clashes that have become increasingly violent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong government ‘will consider’ commission of inquiry into police handling of protests if public is dissatisfied with watchdog’s report
- Revelation from sources is a step beyond city leader’s promise to explore alternatives
- COI is one of the key demands of protesters in more than four months of social unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung taking part in the radio programme on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
IPCC report on police conduct during Hong Kong protests expected by year’s end at earliest: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung
- Matthew Cheung says police watchdog is the most suitable body to conduct a probe
- It will also look into the attack at Yuen Long MTR station in July
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung taking part in the radio programme on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong