Police officers arrest anti-government protesters in one of the many clashes that have become increasingly violent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong government ‘will consider’ commission of inquiry into police handling of protests if public is dissatisfied with watchdog’s report

  • Revelation from sources is a step beyond city leader’s promise to explore alternatives
  • COI is one of the key demands of protesters in more than four months of social unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 8:40am, 26 Oct, 2019

Police officers arrest anti-government protesters in one of the many clashes that have become increasingly violent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung taking part in the radio programme on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

IPCC report on police conduct during Hong Kong protests expected by year’s end at earliest: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

  • Matthew Cheung says police watchdog is the most suitable body to conduct a probe
  • It will also look into the attack at Yuen Long MTR station in July
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 6:19pm, 18 Oct, 2019

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung taking part in the radio programme on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
