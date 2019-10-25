Chan Tong-kai (left) and Anglican pastor Peter Koon outside Pik Uk Correctional Institution following Chan’s release. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong tells Taipei to stop politicising murder suspect Chan-Tong Kai’s case and clear path for him to face justice in Taiwan
- Chan is wanted on self-ruled island for murder of his girlfriend and his case ignited the extradition bill crisis that led to months of unrest in Hong Kong
- Earlier, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang accused the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang of manipulating Chan’s surrender
