SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai outside the Pik Uk Correctional Institution, Clear Water Bay, in Hong Kong on October 23. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan rebuts Hong Kong's claims it is hindering surrender of murder suspect whose case sparked extradition bill crisis and mass protests

  • Taipei says key issues in the case are 'the sense of responsibility of the Hong Kong government and the genuine willingness of the suspect' to return
  • Hong Kong had earlier asked Taiwan to clear the hurdles for Chan Tong-kai's surrender to authorities in Taipei
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 4:38pm, 26 Oct, 2019

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves custody in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Why a dispute over a Hong Kong murder suspect is giving Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen an election edge

  • The row over Chan Tong-kai's case is amplifying the ruling party's position as an upholder of the island's 'sovereignty', analysts say
  • But Tsai 'will need more than the furore' to win next year's presidential race
Topic | Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 6:13am, 24 Oct, 2019

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves custody in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
