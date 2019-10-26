Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai outside the Pik Uk Correctional Institution, Clear Water Bay, in Hong Kong on October 23. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan rebuts Hong Kong’s claims it is hindering surrender of murder suspect whose case sparked extradition bill crisis and mass protests
- Taipei says key issues in the case are ‘the sense of responsibility of the Hong Kong government and the genuine willingness of the suspect’ to return
- Hong Kong had earlier asked Taiwan to clear the hurdles for Chan Tong-kai’s surrender to authorities in Taipei
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai outside the Pik Uk Correctional Institution, Clear Water Bay, in Hong Kong on October 23. Photo: Winson Wong
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves custody in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Why a dispute over a Hong Kong murder suspect is giving Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen an election edge
- The row over Chan Tong-kai’s case is amplifying the ruling party’s position as an upholder of the island’s ‘sovereignty’, analysts say
- But Tsai ‘will need more than the furore’ to win next year’s presidential race
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves custody in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters