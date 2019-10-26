Anthony Cheung on Saturday at a conference at Baptist University to discuss ways the government can resolve the protest crisis and restore trust. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former minister Anthony Cheung calls for independent inquiry into Hong Kong police conduct and cabinet shuffle to help ease anti-government protest crisis
- Ex-housing and transport secretary says ‘everyone loses’ if protests continue and government reform could restore public’s faith
- Cheung’s call for independent inquiry separately echoed by top barrister Lawrence Lok SC and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha
