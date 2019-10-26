Rally-goers gather in Central, condemning police’s handling of the unrest rocking the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
More than 1,000 Hong Kong medical workers and supporters hold peaceful rally against police, as city marks second straight Saturday without widespread violence
- Doctors, nurses and health care workers gather in Chater Garden for approved protest themed ‘respect human rights, keep police powers in check’
- Volunteer first-aiders have been caught in the crossfire of clashes between officers and protesters
Police officers arrest anti-government protesters in one of the many clashes that have become increasingly violent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong government ‘will consider’ commission of inquiry into police handling of protests if public is dissatisfied with watchdog’s report
- Revelation from sources is a step beyond city leader’s promise to explore alternatives
- COI is one of the key demands of protesters in more than four months of social unrest
