Carrie Lam has to hold on while Beijing ponders need for political qualities in Hong Kong’s next leader
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Carrie Lam has to hold on while Beijing ponders need for political qualities in Hong Kong’s next leader
- Communist Party plenum this week may provide some clues before chief executive reports to President Xi Jinping in December
- City’s next leader must have both personal charisma and unconventional political wisdom
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.