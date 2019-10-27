Police officers fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in busy shopping area as clashes break out
- Hundreds of protesters gathered at Salisbury Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui for illegal rally
- Pepper spray also used outside city’s Space Museum
Rally-goers gather in Central, condemning police’s handling of the unrest rocking the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers and supporters hold peaceful anti-police rally, as city marks second straight Saturday without widespread violence
- Doctors, nurses and health care workers gather in Chater Garden for approved protest themed ‘respect human rights, keep police powers in check’
- Volunteer first-aiders have been caught in the crossfire of clashes between officers and protesters
Rally-goers gather in Central, condemning police’s handling of the unrest rocking the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen