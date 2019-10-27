Paul Chan said Hong Kong retail sales recorded their biggest ever year-on-year drop in August. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan warns of full-year negative growth as anti-government protests batter economy
- As city enters technical recession, minister calls on residents to set aside differences
- Chan makes reference to popular protest slogan ‘If we burn, you burn with us’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Paul Chan said Hong Kong retail sales recorded their biggest ever year-on-year drop in August. Photo: Winson Wong