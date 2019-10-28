Ming Yan Dispensary was filled with tear gas on Sunday after a canister fired by police ended up on the premises. Photo: Linda Lew
Hong Kong police apologise for tear-gassing pharmacy during protests
- But officers cannot explain how the medicine outlet in Kowloon became a victim of clearance operation, shopkeeper says
- Store manager harmed by the chemical irritant, which engulfed Ming Yan Dispensary on Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Ming Yan Dispensary was filled with tear gas on Sunday after a canister fired by police ended up on the premises. Photo: Linda Lew