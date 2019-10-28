Channels

A TVB news van was smashed up in Wong Tai Sin in July. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong’s TVB network applies for injunction banning anyone assaulting crew or damaging property during its protest coverage

  • Television Broadcasts Limited has become one of many targets for city’s ongoing protest movement, with allegations it has produced biased reports
  • Station regrets ‘unfounded’ allegation but has taken legal steps to protect staff after protesters have attacked TVB journalists and smashed up vans
Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 8:37pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist shot in face with police projectile will have permanent blindness in right eye, lawyer says

  • Doctors told Veby Indah that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact, according to her legal representative, Michael Vidler
  • He says evidence from a third party indicates the projectile was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:38am, 3 Oct, 2019

