A TVB news van was smashed up in Wong Tai Sin in July. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s TVB network applies for injunction banning anyone assaulting crew or damaging property during its protest coverage
- Television Broadcasts Limited has become one of many targets for city’s ongoing protest movement, with allegations it has produced biased reports
- Station regrets ‘unfounded’ allegation but has taken legal steps to protect staff after protesters have attacked TVB journalists and smashed up vans
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist shot in face with police projectile will have permanent blindness in right eye, lawyer says
- Doctors told Veby Indah that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact, according to her legal representative, Michael Vidler
- He says evidence from a third party indicates the projectile was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought
