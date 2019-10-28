Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students form a human chain at Ho Man Tin on Monday to protest against postponement of interschool sports matches. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Students form human chain to protest against decision to postpone Hong Kong Interschool Sports Competition

  • About 150 students from 20 schools form a human chain at Ho Man Tin on Monday to protest against ‘unnecessary’ delay in holding sports events
  • But Carmen Tang of Hong Kong Schools Sports Federation says postponements are needed considering social uncertainty and safety reasons
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 9:57pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students form a human chain at Ho Man Tin on Monday to protest against postponement of interschool sports matches. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.