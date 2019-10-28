Students form a human chain at Ho Man Tin on Monday to protest against postponement of interschool sports matches. Photo: Nora Tam
Students form human chain to protest against decision to postpone Hong Kong Interschool Sports Competition
- About 150 students from 20 schools form a human chain at Ho Man Tin on Monday to protest against ‘unnecessary’ delay in holding sports events
- But Carmen Tang of Hong Kong Schools Sports Federation says postponements are needed considering social uncertainty and safety reasons
Topic | Hong Kong protests
