Alan Lau was brought out of retirement in August. Photo: David Wong
Former police deputy commissioner brought out of retirement to deal with Hong Kong protests set to leave force under ‘improved situation’
- Respected veteran with tough reputation Alan Lau was appointed to the temporary post of deputy commissioner on special duty on August 9
- He was in charge of police tactics in handling street protests, and has given commanders ‘free hand’ in recent weeks to pave way for exit
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Alan Lau was brought out of retirement in August. Photo: David Wong