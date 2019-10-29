Journalists, including those working for the Post, have been harmed during the protests, leading media groups to condemn police’s use of force. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: how a Post journalist was hit by projectile during police operation
- A video reporter who has covered the demonstrations every Sunday since they erupted in the summer lays out his experience from the front line
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Journalists, including those working for the Post, have been harmed during the protests, leading media groups to condemn police’s use of force. Photo: Felix Wong