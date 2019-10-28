Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police march up against a group of journalists during clashes with protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong police admit adopting more aggressive tactics in bid to quell rising violence as tensions grow between officers and journalists

  • Police briefing on Monday delayed by half hour as freelance journalist accuses officers of ripping reporters’ masks off and pepper spraying them
  • Force addresses issues of identification on both sides, saying it is harder to tell genuine members of the media from imposters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Clifford Lo  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 11:40pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police march up against a group of journalists during clashes with protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police chase protesters down a street in Hong Kong after another rally turned violent. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to rehire 1,000 retired officers to cope with anti-government protests

  • Officers could be posted to front line if needed or deployed to scan security footage of incidents
  • Source says manpower boost would be the biggest of its kind over protest crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 3:11pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police chase protesters down a street in Hong Kong after another rally turned violent. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.