Riot police march up against a group of journalists during clashes with protesters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police admit adopting more aggressive tactics in bid to quell rising violence as tensions grow between officers and journalists
- Police briefing on Monday delayed by half hour as freelance journalist accuses officers of ripping reporters’ masks off and pepper spraying them
- Force addresses issues of identification on both sides, saying it is harder to tell genuine members of the media from imposters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police chase protesters down a street in Hong Kong after another rally turned violent. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police to rehire 1,000 retired officers to cope with anti-government protests
- Officers could be posted to front line if needed or deployed to scan security footage of incidents
- Source says manpower boost would be the biggest of its kind over protest crisis
