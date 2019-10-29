Protesters and onlookers face off with police in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Tear gas fired in Tuen Mun as Hong Kong protesters and police clash over earlier mysterious smell leading to accusations force was testing chemicals
- Two people were reportedly sent to hospital for inhaling the unknown gas in the area, but the force has denied any alleged activity
- Gathering soon descends into chaos as mobs vandalise and set fire to shops
