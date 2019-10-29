Channels

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on September 28 announces his plan to stand in the 2019 District Council elections. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Democracy activist Joshua Wong barred from running in Hong Kong district council election

  • Former student leader of the 2014 Occupy movement ‘cannot possibly’ comply with election laws, says government, citing his former advocacy of self-determination
  • Wong, who had made clear he did not support the option of independence, is the only candidate disqualified from November 24 polls
Topic |   Hong Kong localism and independence
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:34am, 29 Oct, 2019

Alan Lau was brought out of retirement in August. Photo: David Wong
Politics

Former police deputy commissioner brought out of retirement to deal with Hong Kong protests set to leave force under ‘improved situation’

  • Respected veteran with tough reputation Alan Lau was appointed to the temporary post of deputy commissioner on special duty on August 9
  • He was in charge of police tactics in handling street protests, and has given commanders ‘free hand’ in recent weeks to pave way for exit
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Martin Choi  

Clifford Lo  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 9:19am, 29 Oct, 2019

