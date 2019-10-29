Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu (front centre) walks away from the group of pan-democracy lawmakers rallying against him. Photo: Sam Tsang
British university strips pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho of honorary degree over remarks during Hong Kong protests
- Member of the British parliament urged Anglia Ruskin University to withdraw the honorary doctorate because Ho shook hands with individuals allegedly linked to an attack on train passengers at Yuen Long in July
Topic | Hong Kong protests
