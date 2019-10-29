Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday blamed violent protesters for Hong Kong’s economic woes, accusing them of ‘finding excuses’ to unleash chaos. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam points to violent protesters as ‘root of problems’ while city’s economy heads towards negative

  • Lam said the government had rolled out relief measures as the city’s economy entered a technical recession, but such measures would only ‘cure the symptoms, not the roots’ of the issue
  • She said the city could miss the government’s revised growth forecast of anywhere between 0 and 1 per cent this year, entering negative territory
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:13pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Alan Lau was brought out of retirement in August. Photo: David Wong
Politics

Former police deputy commissioner brought out of retirement to deal with Hong Kong protests set to leave force under ‘improved situation’

  • Respected veteran with tough reputation Alan Lau was appointed to the temporary post of deputy commissioner on special duty on August 9
  • He was in charge of police tactics in handling street protests, and has given commanders ‘free hand’ in recent weeks to pave way for exit
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Martin Choi  

Clifford Lo  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 9:19am, 29 Oct, 2019

