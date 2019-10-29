Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday blamed violent protesters for Hong Kong’s economic woes, accusing them of ‘finding excuses’ to unleash chaos. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam points to violent protesters as ‘root of problems’ while city’s economy heads towards negative
- Lam said the government had rolled out relief measures as the city’s economy entered a technical recession, but such measures would only ‘cure the symptoms, not the roots’ of the issue
- She said the city could miss the government’s revised growth forecast of anywhere between 0 and 1 per cent this year, entering negative territory
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Alan Lau was brought out of retirement in August. Photo: David Wong
Former police deputy commissioner brought out of retirement to deal with Hong Kong protests set to leave force under ‘improved situation’
- Respected veteran with tough reputation Alan Lau was appointed to the temporary post of deputy commissioner on special duty on August 9
- He was in charge of police tactics in handling street protests, and has given commanders ‘free hand’ in recent weeks to pave way for exit
Topic | Hong Kong protests
