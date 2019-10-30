Joshua Wong has been to the US lobbying for the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which could pave the way for diplomatic action and economic sanctions against the city’s government. Photo: AFP
Banning Joshua Wong from Hong Kong district council elections shows he is thorn in Beijing’s side who must be isolated despite risk of global backlash, analysts say
- Wong was only candidate disqualified from November’s district council elections on basis of his political stance
- Legal scholars say disqualification also shows returning officers’ power to bar candidates is broad and unchecked
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Youngsters wearing masks at a protest march. Photo: Winson Wong
Halloween set to test Hong Kong’s mask ban, as police guard against renewed anti-government protests
- Police plan to station about 3,000 riot officers and three water cannons on Hong Kong Island
- One source says officers will order revellers ‘to remove their masks to check their identities if they are chanting slogans instead of celebrating Halloween’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
