Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Masked protesters confront vice-principal Dr Joseph Wong during the dialogue on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong Design Institute bosses pledge to respond to students’ demands as controversy over campus footage of 15-year-old girl found dead in sea continues

  • Students continue to call for release of all surveillance footage related to Chan Yin-lam, 15, who was last seen alive on campus on September 19
  • Tuesday’s dialogue, which was attended by hundreds of students, marred by more vandalism on campus
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 11:31pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Masked protesters confront vice-principal Dr Joseph Wong during the dialogue on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
The mother of the 15-year-old girl said the family had faced harassment. Photo: TVB News
Politics

Mother of 15-year-old Hong Kong girl found dead in sea says daughter took her own life, and calls for end to harassment of family and speculation over death

  • Youth College student Chan Yin-lam was last seen on school campus on September 19 and her body was found in the sea three days later
  • Mother says girl had told her at least twice she was hearing voices in August, suspecting she could be suffering from psychosis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 1:55am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The mother of the 15-year-old girl said the family had faced harassment. Photo: TVB News
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.