Masked protesters confront vice-principal Dr Joseph Wong during the dialogue on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Design Institute bosses pledge to respond to students’ demands as controversy over campus footage of 15-year-old girl found dead in sea continues
- Students continue to call for release of all surveillance footage related to Chan Yin-lam, 15, who was last seen alive on campus on September 19
- Tuesday’s dialogue, which was attended by hundreds of students, marred by more vandalism on campus
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The mother of the 15-year-old girl said the family had faced harassment. Photo: TVB News
Mother of 15-year-old Hong Kong girl found dead in sea says daughter took her own life, and calls for end to harassment of family and speculation over death
- Youth College student Chan Yin-lam was last seen on school campus on September 19 and her body was found in the sea three days later
- Mother says girl had told her at least twice she was hearing voices in August, suspecting she could be suffering from psychosis
