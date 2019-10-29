Channels

Joshua Wong said he did not support Hong Kong independence and only supported a non-binding “self-determination” referendum on the city’s future within the current constitutional framework. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Decision to ban Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from district council elections may face challenge in court

  • Legal scholars say the power to disqualify candidates was ‘broad’ and appeared ‘unchecked’
  • Eric Cheung, law lecturer at HKU, says different outcomes in Eddie Chu and Joshua Wong’s cases show arbitrary power was vested in returning officers
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:06am, 30 Oct, 2019

