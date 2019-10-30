Joshua Wong said he was “targeted by the central government”. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing censures Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong for being pro-independence despite his denials and state media accuses him of receiving aid from the United States
- Demosisto leader says criticism shows his disqualification was a central-government directive
- US politicians come to young activist’s defence, calling for passage of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Youngsters wearing masks at a protest march. Photo: Winson Wong
Halloween set to test Hong Kong’s mask ban, as police guard against renewed anti-government protests
- Police plan to station about 3,000 riot officers and three water cannons on Hong Kong Island
- One source says officers will order revellers ‘to remove their masks to check their identities if they are chanting slogans instead of celebrating Halloween’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
