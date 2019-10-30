Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joshua Wong said he was “targeted by the central government”. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Beijing censures Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong for being pro-independence despite his denials and state media accuses him of receiving aid from the United States

  • Demosisto leader says criticism shows his disqualification was a central-government directive
  • US politicians come to young activist’s defence, calling for passage of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 3:02pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joshua Wong said he was “targeted by the central government”. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Youngsters wearing masks at a protest march. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Halloween set to test Hong Kong’s mask ban, as police guard against renewed anti-government protests

  • Police plan to station about 3,000 riot officers and three water cannons on Hong Kong Island
  • One source says officers will order revellers ‘to remove their masks to check their identities if they are chanting slogans instead of celebrating Halloween’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 10:35am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Youngsters wearing masks at a protest march. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.