Protesters desecrate the national flag during a protest in Sha Tin on September 22. Photo: AFP
Court ruling sparing Hong Kong protester from jail for desecrating national flag will spark anger across China, former city leader Leung Chun-ying warns, while urging justice department to appeal
- Law Man-chung, 21, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of desecrating national flag
- Former chief executive compares sentence to case of mainland tourist jailed for four weeks for spraying paint on the outer walls of US consulate
Topic | Hong Kong protests
