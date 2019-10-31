Channels

Pro-democracy protesters desecrate a Chinese national flag during a protest at the New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin. Photo: AFP
Politics

People’s Daily says Hong Kong protester who trampled national flag was making separatist statement and demands stiffer punishment

  • Communist Party mouthpiece urges city’s justice department to appeal community service order
  • Online commentary brands Hong Kong judiciary ‘unprofessional and biased’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:36pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Pro-democracy protesters desecrate a Chinese national flag during a protest at the New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin. Photo: AFP
