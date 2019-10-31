Channels

The mask ban has been in force in Hong Kong since the beginning of October and has been met with fierce resistance by anti-government protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s mask ban unconstitutional say pan-democrats, as they ask High Court to overturn emergency law

  • Group of 24 politicians challenging implementation of Emergency Regulations Ordinance
  • Fight is duel between rule of law and totalitarianism, says lawmaker Dennis Kwok
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 4:20pm, 31 Oct, 2019

