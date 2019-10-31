Channels

Hong Kong officially slips into a technical recession as economic growth shrank 3.2 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong slips into recession as economy shrinks 3.2 per cent in the third quarter

  • The decline between July and September followed a 0.4 per cent drop in the second quarter, marking a fall in two consecutive quarters
  • Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong also declined 50 per cent year on year in the first half of October
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Updated: 5:11pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests - in their third month then - drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong eases monetary policy as economy heads into recession, prompting city’s banks to cut rates for the first time in 11 years

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, in lockstep with a similar cut overnight by the US Federal Reserve
  • The third cut in the cost of money in as many months prompted HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, two of the city’s three currency issuing banks, to reduce their interest rates for the first time since 2008
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:58pm, 31 Oct, 2019

