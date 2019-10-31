Tear gas is fired near Prince Edward MTR station. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tear gas fired as Hong Kong protesters gather in Mong Kok to denounce alleged police brutality and Victoria Park for Halloween march against mask ban
- Streets in bar district Lan Kwai Fong barricaded with water barriers for the first time while increased police presence already on the streets
- Protesters are gathering across the city to mark two months since police operation in Prince Edward MTR station and to march from Victoria Park
