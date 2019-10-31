Protesters rally at the Central harbourfront site which the government will give to the PLA. Photo: Dickson Lee
Opened or closed? Debate over public access to Hong Kong waterfront site under People’s Liberation Army
- Concern group argues that earlier agreement states scenic area in Central should be opened to the public when not in military use
- But latest comments by planning authority cast doubt on stance, leading to fears PLA has final say
Topic | China military
