The level of violence has escalated in Hong Kong since protests broke out in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
British government urges Hong Kong protesters to ‘end the violence’ while calling for ‘proportionate’ police response in handling demonstrators
- London government’s stance was spelt out in its latest six-monthly parliamentary report on Hong Kong
- British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says there must be a ‘meaningful dialogue between all parties’
