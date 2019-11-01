Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The High Court has said it will not issue an interim injunction sought by broadcaster TVB to protect its staff and equipment. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong court rejects TVB’s urgent bid to ban anyone from assaulting staff and damaging property, after broadcaster targeted at protests

  • Judge says no real evidence of imminent risk produced by the network to justify interim injunction
  • TVB tells High Court the order needed in wake of harassment of staff and vandalism
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 12:57pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The High Court has said it will not issue an interim injunction sought by broadcaster TVB to protect its staff and equipment. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.