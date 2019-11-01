Office workers took to the streets for an anti-government protest at Chater Garden. Photo: Felix Wong.
Flash mobs break out in Hong Kong as anti-government protesters vent anger at police use of force
- Groups block major thoroughfares in Central financial district as office workers take to streets
The level of violence has escalated in Hong Kong since protests broke out in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
British government urges Hong Kong protesters to ‘end the violence’ while calling for ‘proportionate’ police response in handling demonstrators
- London government’s stance was spelt out in its latest six-monthly parliamentary report on Hong Kong
- British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says there must be a ‘meaningful dialogue between all parties’
