Office workers took to the streets for an anti-government protest at Chater Garden. Photo: Felix Wong.
Politics

Flash mobs break out in Hong Kong as anti-government protesters vent anger at police use of force

  • Groups block major thoroughfares in Central financial district as office workers take to streets
Kanis Leung  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 2:07pm, 1 Nov, 2019

The level of violence has escalated in Hong Kong since protests broke out in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

British government urges Hong Kong protesters to ‘end the violence’ while calling for ‘proportionate’ police response in handling demonstrators

  • London government’s stance was spelt out in its latest six-monthly parliamentary report on Hong Kong
  • British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says there must be a ‘meaningful dialogue between all parties’
Ng Kang-chung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:17am, 1 Nov, 2019

