Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police block the key road for Lan Kwai Fong, the drinking area in Central, citing safety reasons. But some bar owners hit out saying it cost them business. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘Crazy night’ at Hong Kong party hub Lan Kwai Fong, Halloween takings slashed after police restrict access fearing protest chaos

  • LKF founder says it was worst shock to business since at least Sars outbreak, but backs police response despite anger from some bar owners
  • Police close off party area during anti-government march, before tear gas affects remaining revellers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 4:11pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police block the key road for Lan Kwai Fong, the drinking area in Central, citing safety reasons. But some bar owners hit out saying it cost them business. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.