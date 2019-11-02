Crowds gather outside the Lung Mun Cafe in Hung Hom. Its owner supports the anti-government protesters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Not the Michelin guide: Hong Kong restaurants branded ‘yellow’ if they support protests, ‘blue’ if they don’t
- Establishments risk attack, loss of business, harassment once they reveal political stance
- Protest supporters flock to ‘yellow-ribbon’ eateries, shun ‘blue-ribbon’ restaurants
Topic | Hong Kong protests
