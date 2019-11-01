Protesters take to the streets at lunchtime after gathering in Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong.
‘Election meetings’ proposal by pan-democrats to circumvent Victoria Park rally ban would still be considered illegal, Hong Kong police warn
- Organiser Ventus Lau’s earlier application for international aid rally deemed threat to public safety
- Two other rallies for Saturday in Central approved
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters take to the streets at lunchtime after gathering in Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong.