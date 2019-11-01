A woman is arrested in Central on Halloween as police use pepper spray on a crowd of people. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police criticised over close-range use of pepper spray but force insiders say weapon has to target people’s faces to be effective
- Several protesters and journalists were seen being sprayed in the face during protests in Central and Mong Kok
- Defending use of irritant, police source says people at an unlawful assembly are already taking part in a crime
