Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman is arrested in Central on Halloween as police use pepper spray on a crowd of people. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong police criticised over close-range use of pepper spray but force insiders say weapon has to target people’s faces to be effective

  • Several protesters and journalists were seen being sprayed in the face during protests in Central and Mong Kok
  • Defending use of irritant, police source says people at an unlawful assembly are already taking part in a crime
Topic |   Crime
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 10:57pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman is arrested in Central on Halloween as police use pepper spray on a crowd of people. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.