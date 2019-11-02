Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong was asked by a lawmaker if he would condemn alleged police violence on social workers. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong welfare minister refuses lawmaker’s call to condemn alleged police violence on social workers
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong questions if individual in police beating captured on video during Halloween protests was acting as a social worker at the time
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Officers discovered 10 aluminium foil thermal bags containing cotton soaked in fuel and dozens of pressurised gas canisters on a flyover in Prince Edward. Photo: Linda Lew
Hong Kong protests: police find pressurised gas canisters used to make bombs and arrest man selling stun guns online as force slams ‘monstrous violence’
- Force says dangerous weapons falling into hands of those with ill intentions is ‘bad omen’
- Police believe home-made device using canisters more commonly used for hotpot was intended to hurt officers
