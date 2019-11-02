Channels

Protesters on Saturday afternoon head to Central Lawn in Victoria Park for what police said would be unauthorised rally. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Pepper spray and body searches as anti-government protesters defy Hong Kong rally ban by holding ‘election hustings’

  • Organiser Ventus Lau had application for event at Victoria Park calling for international aid rejected by police
  • In response some 100 pro-democracy candidates are to meet potential voters in Causeway Bay
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung  

Lilian Cheng  

Zoe Low  

Updated: 3:38pm, 2 Nov, 2019

Protesters take to the streets at lunchtime after gathering in Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong.
Politics

‘Election meetings’ proposal by pan-democrats to circumvent Victoria Park rally ban would still be considered illegal, Hong Kong police warn

  • Organiser Ventus Lau’s earlier application for international aid rally deemed threat to public safety
  • Two other rallies for Saturday in Central approved
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 1:42pm, 2 Nov, 2019

