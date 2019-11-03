Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jimmy Sham, who is still recovering from a brutal attack on October 16, has issued an appeal to protesters to be more proactive when challenging Beijing. Photo: Sum Lok-Kei
Politics

Hong Kong protest organiser Jimmy Sham stays focused on city’s long-term democracy goals after vicious attack

  • Still in a wheelchair, Civil Human Rights Front leader Jimmy Sham prepares to contest November 24 polls
  • Don’t blame ethnic minorities for attack, assailants were likely ‘paid to do dirty job’, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jimmy Sham, who is still recovering from a brutal attack on October 16, has issued an appeal to protesters to be more proactive when challenging Beijing. Photo: Sum Lok-Kei
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.