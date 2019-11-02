Election candidate Richard Chan was arrested in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: Demonstrators vow to take battle to the ballots in district council elections
- Pro-democracy candidates say they will not worry even if the elections are postponed
- But they warn any delay in holding the elections could cause more chaos
Topic | Hong Kong protests
