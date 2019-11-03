Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police march down a road in Wan Chai to disperse protesters as a barricade burns. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Chaos and violence descend again on the streets of Hong Kong as aggressive police tactics fail to stop radical protesters

  • Office of Xinhua News Agency in Wan Chai attacked for the first time, with its glass doors and windows smashed
  • MTR stations and businesses with mainland connections again face vandalism and arson
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:23am, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police march down a road in Wan Chai to disperse protesters as a barricade burns. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: how another Hong Kong weekend of violence ended in clashes in Mong Kok and Causeway Bay, with Xinhua office smashed

  • Chaos on Hong Kong Island leads to Central MTR station closing
  • Protesters earlier gathered in Victoria Park for 'election hustings' after application for rally was rejected by police
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:12am, 3 Nov, 2019

Protesters barricade themselves inside IFC mall. Photo: Stanley Shin
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:12am, 3 Nov, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.