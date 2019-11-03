Police march down a road in Wan Chai to disperse protesters as a barricade burns. Photo: Felix Wong
Chaos and violence descend again on the streets of Hong Kong as aggressive police tactics fail to stop radical protesters
- Office of Xinhua News Agency in Wan Chai attacked for the first time, with its glass doors and windows smashed
- MTR stations and businesses with mainland connections again face vandalism and arson
Topic | Hong Kong protests
LIVE
As it happened: how another Hong Kong weekend of violence ended in clashes in Mong Kok and Causeway Bay, with Xinhua office smashed
- Chaos on Hong Kong Island leads to Central MTR station closing
- Protesters earlier gathered in Victoria Park for 'election hustings' after application for rally was rejected by police