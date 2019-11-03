Channels

Carrie Lam, pictured with Vice-Premier Han Zheng last year, is due in Beijing on Wednesday for her first official meeting with Han since the Hong Kong protests took hold in the summer. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng in Beijing for first official sit-down since protests erupted

  • Change of plans for Lam’s mainland China visit, with chief executive to fly to the capital to meet state leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs
  • City leader’s return to Hong Kong pushed back to Thursday, government announces
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:23pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Carrie Lam, pictured with Vice-Premier Han Zheng last year, is due in Beijing on Wednesday for her first official meeting with Han since the Hong Kong protests took hold in the summer. Photo: Xinhua
Officials take questions from media about the Communist Party’s fourth plenary session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Beijing reiterates call for Hong Kong to prioritise national security, patriotic education

  • ‘One country, two systems’ is key to China’s governance, head of Basic Law committees for Hong Kong and Macau says after Communist Party plenary
  • Vow to strengthen national education in the two SARs, especially for civil servants and youth
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 3:47pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Officials take questions from media about the Communist Party’s fourth plenary session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
