Carrie Lam, pictured with Vice-Premier Han Zheng last year, is due in Beijing on Wednesday for her first official meeting with Han since the Hong Kong protests took hold in the summer. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to meet Vice-Premier Han Zheng in Beijing for first official sit-down since protests erupted
- Change of plans for Lam’s mainland China visit, with chief executive to fly to the capital to meet state leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs
- City leader’s return to Hong Kong pushed back to Thursday, government announces
Officials take questions from media about the Communist Party’s fourth plenary session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing reiterates call for Hong Kong to prioritise national security, patriotic education
- ‘One country, two systems’ is key to China’s governance, head of Basic Law committees for Hong Kong and Macau says after Communist Party plenary
- Vow to strengthen national education in the two SARs, especially for civil servants and youth
