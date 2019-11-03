Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Hong Kong is still irreplaceable, just no longer the apple of China’s eye
- Despite strained relations between many mainlanders and Hongkongers, and the ongoing protest crisis, the city remains precious to China
- Criticism of Hong Kong over the border can be scathing, but replicating its unique features in full elsewhere cannot be achieved any time soon
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.