The man in charge of the Hong Kong economy says the government may need to revise its GDP growth estimates with the protests and US-China trade tensions having a negative impact. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

As Hong Kong protests rage, finance chief Paul Chan warns of further forecast downgrade for city’s economic growth

  • A cut in predicted GDP growth may be ‘unavoidable’, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan, as falling consumer spending could lead to unemployment surge
  • Economy taking a battering from violent protests and US-China trade war, with Chan reporting waning confidence from investors abroad
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Nov, 2019

The man in charge of the Hong Kong economy says the government may need to revise its GDP growth estimates with the protests and US-China trade tensions having a negative impact. Photo: Roy Issa
