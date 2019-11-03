The man in charge of the Hong Kong economy says the government may need to revise its GDP growth estimates with the protests and US-China trade tensions having a negative impact. Photo: Roy Issa
As Hong Kong protests rage, finance chief Paul Chan warns of further forecast downgrade for city’s economic growth
- A cut in predicted GDP growth may be ‘unavoidable’, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan, as falling consumer spending could lead to unemployment surge
- Economy taking a battering from violent protests and US-China trade war, with Chan reporting waning confidence from investors abroad
Topic | Hong Kong economy
