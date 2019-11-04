Channels

Tear gas drifts across the street as anti-government protesters clash with police in Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong university student left in critical condition after car park fall was reportedly fleeing tear gas fired during anti-government protests

  • Hong Kong University of Science and Technology student fell from third floor to second floor at car park in Tseung Kwan O
  • Student from Shue Yan University suffers serious burns after being hit by tear-gas canister
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 1:49pm, 4 Nov, 2019

