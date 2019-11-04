A district councillor who had part of his ear bitten off on Sunday night is recovering from surgery. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong surgeons reattach part of district councillor Andrew Chiu’s ear, bitten off by knifeman near Cityplaza mall
- Local politician is recovering after an overnight operation to reconstruct his left ear. Two others remain critical in hospital
- Five were badly injured in horrific attack outside the Tai Koo shopping centre on Sunday, including suspect who was beaten by crowd
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A district councillor who had part of his ear bitten off on Sunday night is recovering from surgery. Photo: Handout
A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So
Blood spilled over political differences in Hong Kong, with six hurt as knife-wielding man attacks family after argument
- Four injured by attacker – who is in turn savaged by an angry crowd – after argument over political issues. Another man hurt while protecting suspect
- Tensions flare after hundreds of Hongkongers heed online call to take to the streets on Sunday afternoon in unauthorised citywide protest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So