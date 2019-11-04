Channels

A district councillor who had part of his ear bitten off on Sunday night is recovering from surgery. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong surgeons reattach part of district councillor Andrew Chiu’s ear, bitten off by knifeman near Cityplaza mall

  • Local politician is recovering after an overnight operation to reconstruct his left ear. Two others remain critical in hospital
  • Five were badly injured in horrific attack outside the Tai Koo shopping centre on Sunday, including suspect who was beaten by crowd
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 3:25pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Blood spilled over political differences in Hong Kong, with six hurt as knife-wielding man attacks family after argument

  • Four injured by attacker – who is in turn savaged by an angry crowd – after argument over political issues. Another man hurt while protecting suspect
  • Tensions flare after hundreds of Hongkongers heed online call to take to the streets on Sunday afternoon in unauthorised citywide protest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Linda Lew  

Kimmy Chung  

Martin Choi  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 3:10pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
