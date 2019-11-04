Journalists wearing helmets with banners attend a police press conference in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police cancel press conference after journalists accuse officers of ‘telling lies’
- Six journalists from Stand News, RTHK, Ming Pao, AM730, Initium and Inmedia attend briefing wearing helmets with slogans on them
- Police brand group ‘unprofessional’ after they refuse to remove head gear
Topic | Hong Kong police
Riot police march up against a group of journalists during clashes with protesters in Mong Kok on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police admit adopting more aggressive tactics in bid to quell rising violence as tensions grow between officers and journalists
- Police briefing on Monday delayed by half an hour as freelance journalist accuses officers of ripping reporters’ masks off and pepper-spraying them
- Force addresses issues of identification on both sides, saying it is hard to tell genuine members of the media from impostors
Topic | Hong Kong protests
