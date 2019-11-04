Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Journalists wearing helmets with banners attend a police press conference in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police cancel press conference after journalists accuse officers of ‘telling lies’

  • Six journalists from Stand News, RTHK, Ming Pao, AM730, Initium and Inmedia attend briefing wearing helmets with slogans on them
  • Police brand group ‘unprofessional’ after they refuse to remove head gear
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 5:21pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Journalists wearing helmets with banners attend a police press conference in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police march up against a group of journalists during clashes with protesters in Mong Kok on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong police admit adopting more aggressive tactics in bid to quell rising violence as tensions grow between officers and journalists

  • Police briefing on Monday delayed by half an hour as freelance journalist accuses officers of ripping reporters’ masks off and pepper-spraying them
  • Force addresses issues of identification on both sides, saying it is hard to tell genuine members of the media from impostors
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Clifford Lo  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 9:24am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police march up against a group of journalists during clashes with protesters in Mong Kok on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.