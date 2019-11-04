Cake International’s Facebook post addressing the disqualification of the Hong Kong protest themed-cake received nearly 5000 “angry emoji” responses instantly. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong baker’s protest-themed cake disqualified from international contest in Birmingham after mainlander lodges complaint
- The cake made by a baker from 3rd Space Cafe in Sheung Wan featured symbols of ongoing anti-government protests
- Organiser tells baker content and message on cake viewed as ‘offensive’, but it says on Facebook entry was disqualified for being oversized
Topic | Hong Kong protests
